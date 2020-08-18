James T. Ruhl Sr.
Lake Wylie, SC - James T. Ruhl Sr. 80, went home to the Lord, after a lengthy illness, on Tuesday August 11, 2020, with his loving wife Nancy by his side.
Jim was born on July 29, 1940 to Samuel and Helen Ruhl, and was raised in Elmer, NJ. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. Jim later moved, residing in Millville, and then Bridgeton, NJ. He was employed for 35 years as an Airplane Mechanic for the Airwork Corporation in Millville, NJ.
Jim was predeceased by his father Samuel, mother Helen, and stepmother Sophie. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Nancy; his sons James Jr. (Tyree) and David (Christy); brothers Ronald (Joyce), Robert (Carole) and William; grandchildren Travis, Matthew, Brittany and Zachary; step-grandchildren Nyla, Alexis and Joey; great-grandchildren Evelyn and Sophia; sister-in-law Donna, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of the VFW. He loved antique cars, especially hot rods, and enjoyed attending car shows. He was adept at carpentry and found pleasure in working on projects around the house and in his garage. Jim could frequently be found using his skills and tools to help a friend or neighbor in need. His kind heart and jovial spirit will be fondly remembered.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 11AM, at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, in Elmer, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.