James Woodside
James "Jim" S. Woodside, 74, of Bridgeton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Inspira Hospital Emergency Room in Bridgeton.
Born in Bridgeton to the late James F. Woodside and Barbara Johnson Woodside, he was the husband of Shirley Brooks Woodside for the past 43 years. Before moving back to Bridgeton, James had been a resident of Hopewell Twp since 1976 and had lived in Bridgeton prior to that.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam Conflict on the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier. He was known throughout the south Jersey area for his dedicated service to Post 1795-Bridgeton were he served as past and current commander.
Jim had been currently employed as a regional sales representative for Maryland Plant Supplies in Baltimore since 2013. He had been in the Horticultural Sales field for over 40 years. He was an active member and Elder of the Greenwich Presbyterian Church. Jim was also a former member of the Hopewell Twp. Zoning Board for over 20 years and a life member of the USS Kitty Hawk Veterans Association. In his free time, he enjoyed saltwater and freshwater fishing.
He is survived by; his wife of 43 years, Shirley Woodside of Bridgeton; two children, Theodore "Ted" Woodside and his wife, Heather of Hopewell Twp. and Glendon James Woodside and his wife, Cindy of York, PA and three grandchildren, Brook, Kyleay and Logan. He was preceded in death by; his sister, Donna Woodside.
Memorial services will be held at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 630 Ye Great Street, Greenwich on Friday, November 1st at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Cumberland County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be mad in Jim's memory to the Mead-Woodward Post 1795, P.O. Box 303, Bridgeton NJ, 08302 or to Greenwich Presbyterian Church, P.O. BOX 34, Greenwich, NJ 08323. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019