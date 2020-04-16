|
Jane (Kendall, Giovinazzi) Cinghina
JANE (KENDALL, GIOVINAZZI) CINGHINA 89, passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born March 3, 1931 to the late John and Emily Kendall, she was predeceased by her husband John Cinghina, siblings Dorothy DiMatteo, Ruth Conte, Fredda Myers, Fred Kendall and baby Robert.
A loving mother to her children Richard (Carla) Giovinazzi, Patricia (Steve) Novakowski, Barry Giovinazzi, Deborah (Paul) Starkey, Christine (Woody) Mugrauer, and Michael (Brandi) Giovinazzi, she had 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, she had many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She loved cooking and especially making tortellini and ravioli with her family. She loved working at Shop Rite and the Play Pen nursery school. She loved her church family, singing in the choir and teaching in the nursery, lovingly known as Aunt Janie by many. She was an avid Phillies Fan.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bishop McCarthy for taking care of her when she could not herself.
A memorial for Jane will be at a later date.
Please send donations in remembrance of Jane to the Minotola United Methodist Church Central & Pacific Aves. Minotola, NJ 08341.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020