Jane E. Bowe
Vineland - Jane E. Bowe, 74, of Vineland passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home under the care of family and hospice.
The daughter of the late Bill Bowe and Elizabeth Hutton Bowe, she had been a Vineland resident for 34 years and had lived in Bridgeton prior to that.
Before her retirement, she had been employed with Kimble Glass Co. for eight years and also with the Clerk's Office and as a switchboard operator for the City of Bridgeton. Jane had attended Cumberland County College where she received her Associate's Degree in Applied Science.
An animal lover by nature, she loved her dog and cat, Prince and Noel.
Surviving are her twin sister, Joan Homan of Upper Deerfield Twp.; her brother, Bill Bowe and wife Carol of Upper Deerfield Twp. and her life partner of over 30 years, Virginia Eyerman of Vineland.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:30 AM where the interment will follow the services. Friends will be received at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 AM prior to the graveside services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com