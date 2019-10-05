|
Jane I. Jurick
Millville - Jane I. Jurick, 91 of Millville, NJ passed away on Wednesday, after an extended illness at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Black Lick, PA, she had lived in Millville for over 70 years.
Jane worked as a packer for over 25 years, at Kerr Glass/Foster Forbes in Millville. She also was a devoted homemaker and loved to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the great great grandchildren.
She was an animal lover, and she especially enjoyed her cat, Rocky. Jane also enjoyed going to the casinos and playing the slot machines.
She is survived by: sons, Gene Jurick and wife Judy, and Joe Jurick; daughters, Susan Wolfe and husband Robert, and Joanne Mazza and husband Paul; sister, Gaynell Moran; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Jane was pre-deceased by her husband Joe Jurick; sons, Mark Jurick and Danny Jurick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (10/8) at 11am in the Parish of All Saints in Millville. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:30am until 10:30am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in her name, to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 5, 2019