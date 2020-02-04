Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Janet C. Harris

Janet C. Harris Obituary
Janet C. Harris

Millville - Janet C. Harris, 92, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center. Mrs. Harris was born and raised in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

Janet will be fondly remembered as the clerk in the Kress Toy Department, always with a smile and ready to assist her customers.

She was a member of the Second United Methodist Church; was a former volunteer for the National Little League and was a Den Mother for the Brownies and Girl Scouts.

Janet loved being around her children, grandchildren and extended family. She also adored her grand puppy, Preston.

Mrs. Harris is survived by 2 sons: Adam W. Harris III and Joseph Mickey Harris; daughter: Eileen Janet O'Brien (Virgil); Grandchildren: Robert O'Brien (Debbie), Lisa Kott (Bill), Robyn O'Brien (Ben), Adam W. Harris IV ( Rebecca); Great Grandchildren: Caitlin & Eric O'Brien and Rhiannon Kott.

Mrs. Harris was predeceased by her parents: Viola & Jesse Walker; Janet was a triplet and was predeceased by her brothers, George & Melvin within the first week of their birth; brother: Clifford (Eileen); step mother: Alice Walker; step sister: Jean Jervis (Dick).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Inspira Rescue Squad, 600 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to; [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com

www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
