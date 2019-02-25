|
|
Janet E. Harris
Millville - Janet E. Harris, 82 of Millville, passed away on Saturday at home after an extended illness. Janet had been very sick and was cared for at home by her loving husband of 58 years, John. Born in Deepwater, NJ, Janet had been a lifelong South Jersey resident.
Janet was a homemaker, and she enjoyed making wreaths. She started making Christmas Wreaths, and enjoyed it so much, that she then started making wreaths for all the different holidays. Janet also was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
She is survived by: husband, John Harris; son, David Harris (Crystal); grandchildren, Parker Harris, Raymond Morton, Kaitlyn Harris and Samantha Harris; brothers, Melvin Powers, Thomas Powers, and Frank Powers.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday (2/28/2019) at 10am in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery of Millville. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com or SNJToday.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 25, 2019