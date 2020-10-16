Janet E. Hignutt
Millville - Janet E. Hignutt, 84 of Millville, died on Thursday at home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness. Born in Port Norris, NJ, Janet had lived in Millville since 1944.
She was a homemaker, and raised and cared for; 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Janet was a benefactor for the Cumberland Rifleman Youth Program, and was past president of the Women's Lion's Club. Janet also was the owner of "Let's Play Dolls", during the 80's and 90's.
Janet is survived by: husband, Kenneth Hignutt Sr.; sons, Kenneth Hignutt Jr. (Sherry), Edwin Hignutt, and Frank Hignutt (Susan); daughters, Laura Kane, and Edith Hignutt; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 1pm until 2pm at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Monday at 2:15pm at the Centre Grove Cemetery. (Masks and social distancing should be practiced). Memorial contributions can be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360, and written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
