Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
73 - Janet E. (Shober) Jaffe, 73, of Vineland, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Millville to the late Raymond and Hazel Shober. A graduate of Vineland High School class of 1962, she was a well respected, long time member of the Vineland law community and worked as an extraordinary legal secretary for many years. Janet was an exceptional typist and loved to read and do crossword puzzles, always striving to learn more. She cherished her time at the beach and passed her love for the shore onto her children. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Logan.

She is survived by her children Scott Jaffe, Jennifer (Jaffe) Finn and her husband Bryan, her sisters Audrey (Shober) Lane, Linnea (Shober)Warren, her brother-in-law Gary Warren, as well as her grandson Logan Finn and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday evening from 6-7pm at Pancoast Funeral home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland NJ. In keeping with Janet's wishes, memorial contributions can be made to her beloved grandson, Logan, in lieu of flowers, through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/janet-jaffe. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
