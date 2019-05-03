|
|
Janet M. Pettek
Blackwood - Janet M. Pettek (nee Miller), 68, of Blackwood, NJ passed away on Monday morning April 29, 2019. Janet was born in Malden, MA, raised in Montgomery, AL and moved to Berlin N.J. in the late 60's. She had lived in Vineland for numerous years before moving to Blackwood.
Janet was employed at Koch Alger Associates for several years before becoming a fulltime Grandmother the job she enjoyed the most. Most of her earlier career was spent as a purchasing agent at Shield Alloy in Newfield, NJ where she was employed for over 20 yrs. prior to its closing. Janet was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending the majority of her time with the apple of her eye, her granddaughter Kirsten, going to the zoo and shopping, along with visiting various museums. She always put taking care of others at the top of her list.
She is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Bill & Michelle Pettek, 2 granddaughters; Krystal Lynn & Kirsten Amber Pettek, 2 step granddaughters; Samantha Marie & Alexandra Ann Sweeney, Mother; Barbara MacCuish James, her siblings; Betty Giacomello, Joyce Townsend, Joeanne StJohn, William, John, Clyde & Thomas James as well as many nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday May 6, 2019 from 10am to 11:30am at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:30am. Burial will be in the Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 3, 2019