Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:45 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Michael's Lutheran Church
601 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St Michael's Lutheran Church
601 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Janet P. Stiegler


1945 - 2019
Janet P. Stiegler Obituary
Janet P. Stiegler

Salisbury - Janet P. Stiegler of Salisbury, MD entered the church triumphant on August 7th, 2019. Jan was born on February 13, 1945 in Camden, NJ to her late parents Lee and Eleanor Purvis.

Jan graduated from Pennsauken High School in 1963. She attended Susquehanna University where she met her husband of 53 years, Pastor Gary Stiegler. Jan received her college degree and Masters of Education from Rowan University. The two raised three children in Cherry Hill, NJ where Jan was an active member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church. The couple moved to Tabernacle, NJ where Jan became an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Jan was dedicated to churches in Lakewood, NJ and Vineland, NJ in her role of the pastor's wife. She taught elementary school children in Maple Shade, NJ and Little Egg Harbor, NJ for 23 years. Jan loved gardening and enjoyed the children in her life. The couple moved to Salisbury, MD in 2017 to be near family.

Jan is survived by her husband, Pastor Gary N. Stiegler; daughter, Cherry Conley of Salisbury, MD; sons, Brian Stiegler of Salisbury, MD and Derik Stiegler of Marlton, NJ; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and brother, Dr. Kenneth Purvis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Barton Purvis.

A funeral worship service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 with visitation from 5-7PM and worship with Holy Communion at 7PM at St Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be sent to The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, 909 S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, Maryland 21804 Attn: Jan Stiegler Memorial.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
