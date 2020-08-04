1/1
Janice Lynn Shannon
Janice Lynn Shannon

Millville - Janice Lynn Shannon, nee Townsend, 74, of Millville passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 3, 2020. Janice was born Cleveland, Ohio and was raised in Schenectady, NY.

She graduated from Vermont College with an AA, Class of '66.

Janice moved to Millville in 1966 and began working as a teller at Millville National Bank. She then became a skilled hairdresser working at Regis Hair Designs in Vineland. Janice also had worked as a bartender at the Windjammer Restaurant.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the Clubhouse pool. Her passion, though, was spending time with her 4 grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. Janice also enjoyed supporting their various sporting endeavors. Always the proud Mom-Mom.

Janice is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Hampton Goranson (Artie) and Rebecca Lynn Chopek (George); sister: Kristina Townsend; 4 grandchildren: Will Biggs (Sammy), Zachary Goranson, Nathan Goranson and Gabriella Chopek. She was predeceased by her parents: Frederick and Doris Townsend.

A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web, www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
