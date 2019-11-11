|
|
Jann A. Whitson
Upper Deerfield Twp - Jann A. Whitson, 65, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 under the care of Red Oak Hospice and his family following an extended illness .
Born in Bridgeton to the late Lyal Whitson and Ruth Reagan Whitson, he was the husband of Sandra L. Holton Whitson. Jann had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Twp. all of his life.
Jann earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Widener University in Chester, PA. Prior to his retirement, he had owned and operated Deep Foundations Marine LLC for about 15 years. Before that, he had been employed with Bechtel Engineering, General Electric and J.E. Brenneman Co. Jann was a former member of both the Rosenhayn Elks Lodge and the Cumberland County College Engineering Advisory Board. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and scuba diving. Jann also cherished family trips to Walt Disney World in Florida.
He is survived by; his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Whitson of Upper Deerfield Twp.; two daughters, Jaime DeVita and her husband, Joshua of Egg Harbor Twp. and Dr. Janine Whitson-West and her husband, Ryan West of Linwood; five grandchildren, Alex DeVita, Finnegan DeVita, Jack West, Emelina West and Dean West; two brothers, Gary Whitson of Pittsgrove Twp. and Brad Whitson of Upper Deerfield Twp. and many nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Whitson.
Memorial services will be held at Friendship Finley United Methodist Church, 252 Centerton Rd., Bridgeton on Friday, November 15th at 3:30 PM. Friends will be received at the church from 2 PM to 3 PM prior to the services. Due to limited parking at the church carpooling is recommended. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Seabrook Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Association, 90 Foster Rd., Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to Friendship Finley United Methodist Church, 252 Centerton Rd., Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019