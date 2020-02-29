Resources
Hopewell Twp. - JANNIE WOODS 94, of Hopewell Twp. Died Monday February 24, 2020 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland, NJ. Born in Waterloo, OH she was formerly of Millville and resided in Hopewell the past 8 years. She was a packer at Wheaton Glass Co. and attended the Broad Street Church of God in Millville. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Belle McCann, sisters, Dixie Sheppard, Martha Beebe, and Oaky Sparks, 5 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 1 brother and 6 sisters.

A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park 10th & Broad Sts. Millville on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
