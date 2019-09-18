Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories
202 Northwest Boulevard
Landisville, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery
Landisville, NJ
View Map
1934 - 2019
Newfield - Jean E. (Fair) Bellone, 85, of Newfield, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on September 15, 2019. Jean was born and raised in Downstown to the late Lawrence and Mary (Wallace) Fair. She retired in 1998 from J.P. Cleary Middle School in Minotola as the head cook. Jean was a homemaker, who enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, baking, cooking, and loved family gatherings. She was a former member of the South Jersey Quilters Guild and was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish - Church of Our Lady of Victories. Jean was at her happiest when she was with family and was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's accomplishments. Jean is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Andrew & Donna Bellone, Thomas & Audrey Bellone all of Downstown; daughter & son-in-law, Theresa & Howell Wentzell of Elmer, and son, Daniel Bellone of Newfield; grandchildren, Andrew Bellone III (Lauren), Christopher Bellone, Jessica Hess (Alexander), Thomas Bellone II, Anthony Bellone, Andrea Wentzell, Allison Wentzell & Matthew Wentzell; great-grandchildren, Hailie Bellone & Andrew Bellone IV; brother, Lawrence "Sonny" Fair of Mizpah; sister-in-law, Carmella (Bellone) Romeo of Landisville; and her toy fox terrier, "Buster." Jean was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Andrew M. Bellone, Sr.; daughter, Jean Bellone; grandson, Stephen Bellone; and her sisters Patricia Geigle and Mary Buffa. A funeral home Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Friday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories, 202 Northwest Boulevard, Landisville. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
