Jean Brozina
Millville - Jean Brozina, 93 of Millville, passed away on Monday after an extended illness at the Jefferson Hospital in Stratford, NJ. She was born in Western Pennsylvania, in the town of Patton to parents, Mabel and Martin Yahner.
While attending high school in Pennsylvania, Jean was an outstanding student and athlete. Immediately after graduation, Jean and a friend moved to Baltimore to work for Civil Service. Jean then saw an ad for Armstrong Cork Company in Millville and she decided to accept a position with them. She then worked for Armstrong for 15 years and during that time, she met her future husband, Steve Brozina. They had two sons, Stephen and Brian.
She continued to work at the plant, until her husband convinced her to enroll in college and become a schoolteacher; Jean's lifelong dream. She enrolled at Glassboro State College, and while in college, started to work for the Jack and Jill Nursery School at First United Methodist Church. She worked there until she received her Degree in Education. Jean also completed two more years at Glassboro and received her Master's Degree. She also at that time joined the First United Methodist Church and was still a loyal member there until her death.
Her first teaching job was at Newport Township School, where she taught 4th and 6th grades. She then took a position teaching 4th grade with the Upper Deerfield Township School system. Jean then was offered a position as Principal at the Shiloh School. More to her liking was teaching children and she returned to Upper Deerfield Township to teach 8th grade History where she remained until her retirement in 1996. While there she was in charge of the Safety Patrols and she also directed a very successful talent show for 20 years for the PTA. The PTA rewarded her at one of their dinners with a lifetime PTA award. She served five years on the N.E.A. State Convention Committee, traveling each year to the N.E.A. convention. Jean was then asked to be one of the N.J..E.A. State Convention Committee members and she remained on that committee for 12 years, serving and working on the N.J.E.A. State Convention in Atlantic City each year.
While at First United Methodist Church she taught Sunday school, led the Youth Group and had charge of the Cub Scouts with her best friend, Virginia Langley. She was President of Amicitia Circle and sang in the Chancel Choir for 12 years.
Jean loved to dance and roller skate in her early years. She loved doing crossword puzzles and going out to eat, first with her husband and later with friends. Jean and her friends loved going to the casinos and shows. During her teaching career, she traveled overseas to about 12 foreign countries, also traveling to Nova Scotia and Hawaii. She has one of the most astounding memories, remembering many things from her early childhood and school days. When her friends would ask her where and how she found her fabulous husband, she said you have to look very hard. Jean was a pretty good cook, but an immaculate housekeeper.
The absolute love of her life besides her husband and sons were her three grandchildren and her 5 beautiful great-grandchildren. Jean was very devoted and dedicated to many great friends and everyone will miss her.
Jean is survived by: son, Stephen (Susan); grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave), Andi Lynn (Ethan), and Cory (Inna); great grandchildren, Reese, Mathew, Hana, Jude and Nolan; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Stephen, and son, Brian.
A walk through viewing will be held at Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday from 9am until 11am, to be followed by a Graveside Funeral Service at 11:30am in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Helen Jones Scholarship Fund or the Shine Program, C/O First Methodist Church, 201 N. 2nd St., Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
