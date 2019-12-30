|
Jean Cortopassi
Vineland - Jean D. (Casella) Cortopassi, 85, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Home on December 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jean "Jeanie" was born in Vineland, NJ, to the late Peter F. and Anna R. Casella. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1952, after which, she worked in the real estate industry for several years. During this time, she re-connected with a high-school friend, Lee Cortopassi, after his return from serving in the Korean War, who went on to become the "Love of her life". They married in 1955. Jean attended the Vineland Beauty Academy and worked alongside her husband, at Lee's Beauty Salon, which he owned and operated. Jean and Lee enjoyed the beach, Smithville and casino shows, and pinochle together. She also enjoyed gardening, crosswords, game shows, playing cards, and excursions with her friends. Friends would frequently stop by to enjoy a cup of her famous coffee and a slice of apple pie. Jean was a great friend and listener. Most importantly, Jean was devoted to her family; they were the most important thing in the world to her. She was kind-hearted and selfless, a beautiful person inside and out. She is survived by her son, Thomas Cortopassi; daughter, Joanne Petrillo; two grandchildren, Lee T. Cortopassi, and Leanna Petrillo and also two nephews, Gene and Richard Cortopassi. She was predeceased by her husband, Lee Cortopassi. A church visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jean may be made to: - South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020