Jean E. Pollock
Hopewell Twp. - Jean E. Pollock of Hopewell Township passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The wife of the late Charles Pollock, Jr., she was born in Bridgeton and was the daughter of the late Herbert Dickerson and Anna Peterson Dickerson. She had been a Hopewell Township resident since 1959 and prior to that lived in Bridgeton.
Before retirement, Jean had been employed with Leone Industries in Bridgeton, Foster- Forbes Glass Company, Kerr Glass Company and Owens-Illinois Glass Company.
She enjoyed going to the casinos in both Atlantic City and in Maine and was an avid and skilled crocheter.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Pollock, III (Susan) of Durham, ME and Michael Pollock (Marcia) of Upper Deerfield Twp.; two daughters, Michelle Pollock-Merritt of Hopewell Township and Rhonda Stahlberger (Anton) of Hopewell Township; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Herbie Dickerson and Donnie Dickerson both of SC and Ricky Dickerson of NY and two sisters, Joann Dougan of SC and Susan Green of Stow Creek and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a grandson, Marcellous Merritt, Jr. and a son in law, Marcellous Merritt, Sr.
Private graveside services will be held at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020