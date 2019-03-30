Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean "Shelby" (Kozma) Gragg Obituary
Jean "Shelby" (Kozma) Gragg

Commercial Township - Jean "Shelby" (Kozma) Gragg, 72 of Commercial Township, died at home unexpectedly. Jean was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia and had lived in the South Jersey area for over 50 years.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and Jean enjoyed the times she spent with her family. Jean also enjoyed bingo, bowling, and shopping trips.

Jean is survived by: daughters, Helen "Kathy" Gragg and Carol Denise Salsgiver (Ervin); brother, David M. Guy (Anita); sister, Carolynn Wade (Charles); grandchildren, Danielle and Shelby Yearicks. Jean also is survived by her many warm and wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel and her son, Gator.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
