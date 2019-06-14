Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
2nd & Pines Streets
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
2nd & Pines Streets
View Map
Millville - Jean Griner Shannon, 95, daughter of the late John and Etta Griner, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by loving family members, after undergoing a operation for a fractured hip she received on Tuesday when she slipped and fell.

Born in Millville, Jean was a lifelong resident and graduate of Millville High School Class of '41, where she was well known as Millville's Head Majorette.

She was currently the CEO of Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home and had been a licensed funeral director for over 70 years. She also was the first woman to be elected coroner in the State of New Jersey and was invited to appear on Channel Six News in Philadelphia.

Mrs. Shannon was an astute business woman and was a very oriented community leader. She was a over 90 year and active member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Millville Woman's Club, Soroptimist Club and Past Matron of the Shekinah Chapter #82, Order of the Eastern Star. Jean was also one of the three founding mothers of the Millville Girls Softball League. She also sponsored many various sports teams and charities.

Mrs. Shannon was an extraordinary woman with movie star looks and style, but her true beauty was on the inside, she had a heart of gold and would be the first to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. She always saw the good in the people she met. She was a role model to many people.

Mrs. Shannon is survived by four children: Tina Benishek (Bruce), Vicki Taylor (Rich), Tim & Leslie and Rob & Eda; 9 grandchildren: Jennifer & Art, Becke & George, Shelly & Matt, Brian & Adina, Amie & Erik, McKenzie & Rob, Courtney & Greg, Shannon & Paul and Ryan; 19 great grandchildren. Sisters in law: Barbara Bellus (John) and Jeanne Petrini (John); nephew: John Rocap (Lynn). She was predeceased by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of over 65 years, Robert T. "Bob" Shannon; son: Michael; sister: Christine Rocap (Ben)

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 AM in the First United Methodist Church, 2nd & Pines Streets. Viewings will be held on Monday evening from 6-8 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home and Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 11 AM in the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019
