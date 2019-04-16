Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Jean I. Alfieri Obituary
Jean I. Alfieri

Vineland - Jean I. Alfieri (nee Levy), 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday at the home of her son where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Jean was born in Atlantic City, NJ, raised in Cologne, NJ and was a longtime resident of Buena Vista Twp & Vineland. She was pre deceased by her husband Joseph in 1987 and her daughter Kathi Andaloro in 2017.

Jean is survived by her 2 sons & daughter in-laws; Joseph & Phyllis Alfieri, John & Linda Alfieri, 6 grandchildren; Steven & Nicholas Andaloro, Kelly, Jenna, Carly & Erica Alfieri.

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening 6:00-7:00 PM. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday 2 PM at the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , SJ Reg., 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
