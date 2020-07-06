Jean I. Cook
Jean I. Cook 70, of Laurel Lake died Saturday July 4, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Fredrick G. and Isabel Force Lattimer and was the wife of the late Warren E. Cook. She was formerly of Millville and resided in Laurel Lake the past 39 years.
Jean retired from Kerr Glass Company where she worked in the Packing Department after 30 years. She enjoyed watching TV, casino trips, shopping and dining at the Queen Diner, she also enjoyed baking cookies and making fudge for family and friends and reading.
Surviving are her step sons, Warren D. Cook (Sherri) of Cedarville and Vinny Cook of NH, brothers, Ronald F. Henry (Bertha), Fred Henry (Rose), George Armstrong (Carol), and Barry W. Armstrong (Robert Coleman). She was predeceased by a step daughter Carol Sutton.
A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:30 to 11:30 AM. A graveside service will be held in Haleyville Cemetery following the viewing at approximately 11:45 AM. You must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
