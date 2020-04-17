|
|
Jean Kleiner
On April 15, 2020, Jean Kleiner, 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side after a long struggle with dementia.
Born in Altoona, PA, she spent most of her adult life here in Vineland. She worked for many years at the Vineland Developmental Center and after retirement, worked alongside her children at Dondero's Jewelry.
Jean loved the flowers and springtime blossoms in her garden and around Vineland. Jean loved the beach, and had a passion for travel. She had unforgettable journeys with her children, grandchildren, and her special travel companion, Betty Dondero. Most of all, Jean loved her family. Her favorite time was Christmas afternoon when her entire family gathered together.
Jean is survived by her son Kevin Kleiner (Miriam) and daughter Julie Dondero (Ken), grandchildren Lindsey Mauriello (Fred), Bridget Tracy (John), Matthew (Jennie), Jesse and Brian Dondero, and great-grandchildren Leonardo and Luciana Mauriello and Isla, Luna and Vera Tracy.
Jean is predeceased by her parents Vincent and Clare Ryan and her siblings Bob, Leroy and Louise.
Memorial contributions in Jean's memory can be made to Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Dr. Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland, NJ 08361
With care and concern for everyone, funeral services are private. Please share your condolences and tributes with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020