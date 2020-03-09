|
|
Jean Pizzo
Estell Manor - Jean K Pizzo, 86, of Estell Manor, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cooper Hospital. Jean was born on September 18, 1933 to the late Mike & Adeline (Battistini) Golla. She was a longtime dedicated employee of Imperial Distributing in Vineland. After her retirement from Imperial, she was a Municipal Court Clerk for the City of Estell Manor for several years. Jean loved to travel and did so frequently in her younger years, She also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her cousins and caregivers, John & Lois Battistini; cousins Joseph & Bernadette Battistini, cousin, Marlene Souders and several nieces & nephews. Jean was predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sam" Pizzo and her parents Mike and Adeline Golla. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to: (Cumberland County) 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020