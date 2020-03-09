Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Pizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Pizzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Pizzo Obituary
Jean Pizzo

Estell Manor - Jean K Pizzo, 86, of Estell Manor, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cooper Hospital. Jean was born on September 18, 1933 to the late Mike & Adeline (Battistini) Golla. She was a longtime dedicated employee of Imperial Distributing in Vineland. After her retirement from Imperial, she was a Municipal Court Clerk for the City of Estell Manor for several years. Jean loved to travel and did so frequently in her younger years, She also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her cousins and caregivers, John & Lois Battistini; cousins Joseph & Bernadette Battistini, cousin, Marlene Souders and several nieces & nephews. Jean was predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sam" Pizzo and her parents Mike and Adeline Golla. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to: (Cumberland County) 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -