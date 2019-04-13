|
Jeanette L. Love
Vineland - Jeanette L. (Workman) Love, age 85 of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Jeanette was born in Vineland to the late Jesse and Matilda (Woolford) Workman and she was a lifelong Vineland resident. Jeanette was a homemaker.
She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. She loved all animals.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph J. Love Sr. and two brothers, Donald Workman and Ralph Workman.
She is survived by three loving children, two daughters, Patricia A. Love (John Jones) and Pamela A. Gyles (Jay) and her son, Joseph J. Love Jr. (Theresa), all of Vineland.
Also six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and one brother, Kenneth Workman (Eunice) of Vineland, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Heather Sugden officiating.
Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Donations in Jeanette's memory may be sent to the S.J. Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 13, 2019