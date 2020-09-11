Jeanette Ochetto
Vineland - Jeanette (Mongelluzzo) Ochetto, 83, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 with family and friends by her side. Jeanette was born in Malaga, New Jersey to the late Amato & Carmella Mongelluzzo. She was a 1954 graduate of Clayton High School. In her early years she worked the family farm homestead helping take care of her parents and brothers. After graduation she was employed at Joffe Millwork & Supply as a bookkeeper. She continued her bookkeeping talents into her husbands produce trucking business. In later years she worked for Dr. Donald Huston until her retirement. Jeanette was an avid sports fan which she aquired from her brothers and carried throughout her life. She was an active PTA member, baseball, football and horse show mom. Jeanette was a member of Saint Marys Catholic Church in Malaga and of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vineland where she was a devout servant as a Eucharistic Minister, and served on the Bereavement Ministry. She was also a board member with the House of Charities for the Camden Diocese where she was very involved for many years. Jeanette was a wonderful, dedicated, kind, honest and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her and will be terribly missed. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Donald Ochetto Sr.; son Donald Ochetto Jr. of Vineland; son and daughter in law Michael and Kaye Nell Ochetto of Belcher, Louisiana and son and his fiance Stephen Ochetto and Darlene Orlano of Milliville; granddaughters Linley Ochetto Clark of Cold Spring, Texas, Renlly Genell Ochetto of Belcher, Louisiana and Alyssa Ochetto of Millville; sister in laws Joan Smaniotto, Loretta Mongelluzzo, Catherine Mongelluzzo and Arlene Mongelluzzo; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was predeceased by her grandson Michael Ochetto Jr.; brothers Allessio, Devito, Samuel, Nicholas, Michael, Alfred and Jimmie Mongelluzzo; sisters Dorothy Franks, Angelina Scarpa, Loretta Caporale and Rita Barr. Jeanette was blessed with the beautiful and loving care of Josephine Schwegel who was like a daughter to Jeanette, Virginia Cagle, Ana Hoyos, Sharon Servais, Mark Gravenese and Red Oak Hospice. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, September 17 from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am at Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St. Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, New Jersey. Donations in memory of Jeanette may be made to: Michael Ochetto Jr. Scholarship Endowment, C/O American Paint Horse Association, 122 East Exchange Ave. Suite 420, Fort Worth, Texas 76164; Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302 or to The charity of one's choice
. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com