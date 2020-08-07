Jeanette Patricia Smith
Vineland - Jeanette Patricia Smith (nee O'Brien) was born March 17, 1932 to Jeanette Phillips and William O'Brien and passed from this earth on August 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Jeanette, affectionately known as Patty, was predeceased by her father and mother, stepfather Pete LaMaina and grandparents Joseph and Mary Phillips.
Surviving are her two sisters, Judi Toffenetti (husband Bob) and Joyce Scarpa, Judi's three daughters, Andrea Kornbluh (spouse Luke), Valerie Ramsi (spouse Martin and three children Gavin, Parker and Caitlin), Robyn Toffenetti (three children, Olivia, Milo and Brody), Joyce's two sons, David Scarpa (wife Laurie and daughter Ashley Zielinski) and Danny Scarpa.
Patty was very loved and respected by all she knew. She graduated from Sacred Heart High school in 1950 and remained close friends with her best friend, Pat Fitzgerald. She was the beloved matriarch of the family. Her family was her world and she contributed greatly, even babysitting her grand nieces and nephews into her 80's. Patty helped cook for all the family gatherings and holiday meals. Her presence was always welcomed and she will be missed at every future occasion. Patty had a youthful spirit, great sense of humor, was well read and a genuinely kind person. Although Patty will be missed by her entire family and friends, she leaves with us so many wonderful memories to cherish.
The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish- St. Isidores Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ. All family & friends are welcome. Social distancing and face coverings are required. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com