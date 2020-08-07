1/1
Jeanette Patricia Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Patricia Smith

Vineland - Jeanette Patricia Smith (nee O'Brien) was born March 17, 1932 to Jeanette Phillips and William O'Brien and passed from this earth on August 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Jeanette, affectionately known as Patty, was predeceased by her father and mother, stepfather Pete LaMaina and grandparents Joseph and Mary Phillips.

Surviving are her two sisters, Judi Toffenetti (husband Bob) and Joyce Scarpa, Judi's three daughters, Andrea Kornbluh (spouse Luke), Valerie Ramsi (spouse Martin and three children Gavin, Parker and Caitlin), Robyn Toffenetti (three children, Olivia, Milo and Brody), Joyce's two sons, David Scarpa (wife Laurie and daughter Ashley Zielinski) and Danny Scarpa.

Patty was very loved and respected by all she knew. She graduated from Sacred Heart High school in 1950 and remained close friends with her best friend, Pat Fitzgerald. She was the beloved matriarch of the family. Her family was her world and she contributed greatly, even babysitting her grand nieces and nephews into her 80's. Patty helped cook for all the family gatherings and holiday meals. Her presence was always welcomed and she will be missed at every future occasion. Patty had a youthful spirit, great sense of humor, was well read and a genuinely kind person. Although Patty will be missed by her entire family and friends, she leaves with us so many wonderful memories to cherish.

The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish- St. Isidores Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ. All family & friends are welcome. Social distancing and face coverings are required. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved