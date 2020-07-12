Jeanne E. Lewis
Millville, NJ - Jeanne E. Lewis, 96, of Millville, NJ, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11th, surrounded by the love of her family. A proudly patriotic American from the greatest generation, she was born on the 4th of July, 1924, in Millville to the late Orville LaMonde Lewis and Marjorie Saunderson Lewis. Jeanne lived on South 5th Street all her life.
Jeanne graduated in the Millville High School Class of 1941 and received a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1945 from Glassboro State Teachers College (Rowan University). She pursued graduate studies in Early Childhood Education at Columbia University. She taught 47 years in the Commercial Township School System, achieving numerous professional awards and serving as a Teaching Principal for almost 20 years.
Jeanne has been a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Millville, founded in 1864 as Corse Chapel by her ancestors. She served as Superintendent of the Church School for 40 years and was a member of the Bethel Outreach Ministry, the Dorcas Missionary Society, the Laymen's Organization, and the Stewardess Board.
A charter member of her sorority (Zeta Phi Beta, Gamma Nu Zeta) she also served as a Trustee of the Millville Public Library, Vice President of the Cumberland County Branch of the American Association of University Women, Millville District Leader for the Cumberland County Retired Educators Association, and the Greater Vineland Branch of the NAACP. She has received numerous honors for her efforts and was honored by the Cumberland County Black Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Greater Millville Chamber of Commerce as an "Outstanding Citizen" in 2009. She was a member of the Regal Radiant Red Hatters. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Jeanne is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Hattie; nephews, Carl L. (Stephen A.), Duane A. (Angela); great nephew, Lorenzo A.; great nieces, McKaylee, Luciana J.; great-great nephew, Kaycen; and a host of cousins and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her sister, Emma L., and by brothers, John S., Orville LaMonde Jr., and Carl H..
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday (July 16th, 2020) at 10 am in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 601 W Main St, Millville, NJ. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at www.rocapshannon.com
where you can read a fuller depiction of Jeanne's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Jeanne E. Lewis Scholastic Award, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc., Gamma Nu Zeta chapter, c/o Soror Avonda G. Ransome, 122 Pennsville-Pedricktown Rd., Pedrickstown, NJ 08067, or the Cumberland County Black Hall of Fame, PO Box 364, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.