Jeanne M. Urban
Millville - Jeanne M. (Reeves) Urban, age 95 of Millville passed away Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020 at the Millville Center.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Joseph and Alice (Flukey) Reeves, she graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1941.
For 20 years, Jeanne worked as a Secretary for the Millville Board of Education and retired.
Jeanne also volunteered for the Ladies of the U.S.O. during W.W.II, where she met her husband, and she was a member of The Parish of All Saints in Millville. She enjoyed knitting, and traveling throughout the United States and Canada.
Jeanne will be sadly missed by her daughter Sandra Urban of Millville; her brother Joseph Reeves of FL; her sister Margie Gannon of Vineland; her sister in law Joan Soltys of Millville; and one granddaughter Christie Mielzarek of Lake Frederick, VA. She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Urban Jr. in 2012; and two sisters, Barbara Haney, and Phyllis Haydak.
A Memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
The family request memorial donations to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Jeanne Urban may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020