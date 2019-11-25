|
|
Jeanne Miller
Beverly Hills, Fl. - Jeanne Miller of Beverly Hills, Fl. passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Jeanne was born in Vineland and remained a lifelong resident of North Vineland, and Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Angie (Capano) and Arnold Galli and the wife of the late Robert Miller.
Jeanne is survived by sons, Robert and Traci Miller of Alabama, Ken Miller of South America, Gary & Marcy Miller of Florida and sister, Kay Dechen as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a granddaughter. She was predeceased by sister, Helen Jacobs and niece Debra Jacobs.
Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Pancoast Funeral Home in Vineland. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019