Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Miller Obituary
Jeanne Miller

Beverly Hills, Fl. - Jeanne Miller of Beverly Hills, Fl. passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Jeanne was born in Vineland and remained a lifelong resident of North Vineland, and Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Angie (Capano) and Arnold Galli and the wife of the late Robert Miller.

Jeanne is survived by sons, Robert and Traci Miller of Alabama, Ken Miller of South America, Gary & Marcy Miller of Florida and sister, Kay Dechen as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a granddaughter. She was predeceased by sister, Helen Jacobs and niece Debra Jacobs.

Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Pancoast Funeral Home in Vineland. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -