Jeanne Prospero
Vineland - Jeanne Claire (McCloskey) Prospero, 93, of Vineland passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1925 to the late Bruce and Emily (McMaster) McCloskey and was the youngest of four children. Jeanne attended elementary and secondary school in Lock Haven, and then studied at Pennsylvania State University, where she received her Masters degree in English at the age of 19. After graduating, she moved to Vineland NJ and began working at the Vineland Developmental Center where she helped the mentally disabled for over 30 years. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Viva and Mildred Katherine "Katie"; and her brother Bruce. She was the beloved mother of Jim (Lisa); grandmother to Carla, Jimmy, and Robert; great-grandmother to Zachary and Dominic and is also survived by her nephew Ed Ryan. Jeanne will forever be remembered for her unconditional love and dedication to her family, her wit and sense of humor, and her selflessness. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 9, 2019