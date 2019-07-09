Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Prospero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Prospero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Prospero Obituary
Jeanne Prospero

Vineland - Jeanne Claire (McCloskey) Prospero, 93, of Vineland passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1925 to the late Bruce and Emily (McMaster) McCloskey and was the youngest of four children. Jeanne attended elementary and secondary school in Lock Haven, and then studied at Pennsylvania State University, where she received her Masters degree in English at the age of 19. After graduating, she moved to Vineland NJ and began working at the Vineland Developmental Center where she helped the mentally disabled for over 30 years. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Viva and Mildred Katherine "Katie"; and her brother Bruce. She was the beloved mother of Jim (Lisa); grandmother to Carla, Jimmy, and Robert; great-grandmother to Zachary and Dominic and is also survived by her nephew Ed Ryan. Jeanne will forever be remembered for her unconditional love and dedication to her family, her wit and sense of humor, and her selflessness. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now