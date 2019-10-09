|
|
Jeff F. Armstead, Sr.
Pittsgrove Twp - Jeff F. Armstead, Sr., 76 of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland following several years of declining health.
Born in Cumberland County, VA to the late Jeff Brown and Rosa Mae Armstead, he was the husband of Minnie M. Hamilton Armstead. Jeff had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 1975 and prior to that he had lived in Monroeville.
Before his retirement, Jeff had been employed with Pierson Construction in Woodstown for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie M. Armstead of Pittsgrove Twp.; two sons, Charles Armstead and Jeff Armstead, Jr. both of Pittsgrove Twp.; three sisters, Susie Brown of Millville, Linda Pryor of VA and Cynthia Brown of VA; five brothers, David Brown, Curtis Brown, Stanley Brown, Barry Brown and Lorenzo Brown all of VA; six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 1201 Gershal Avenue, Pittsgrove on Saturday, October 12th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019