Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Jeffery E. "Jeff" Luciano


1970 - 2019
Jeffery E. "Jeff" Luciano Obituary
Jeffery "Jeff" E. Luciano

Vineland - Jeffery "Jeff" E. Luciano, 49, a lifelong resident of Vineland, NJ passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Sept. 27, 2019.

He was born on June 17, 1970 to George and Sandra (nee Lera) Luciano Jr. Jeff was VP of the family business, Cumberland Recycling Corporation. He was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1989. Jeff enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, grilling, all sporting events (Go Steelers!!), spending time with family and friends, and traveling around the world at Epcot in Disney World.

Jeff is survived by his parents, George and Sandra (Lera) Luciano, Jr; sister, Jennifer Luciano; Son, Nicholas Luciano; Daughter, Madisson Luciano; Love of his life, Tina D'Alessandro and her children Dominick Skompski (Ashley), Joseph D'Alessandro IV and Alyssa D'Alessandro; Godmother, Carole Plummer; Cousins, Daria and Robert Anderson and his beloved turtle, Squirt.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and on Wednesday morning from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
