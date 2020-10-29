Jeffrey Charles Johns
Millville - Jeffrey Charles Johns, 57 of Millville, affectionately known as Jeff, or to some "Papa Johns", passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1962, to the late Carter F. Johns Sr. and Patricia C. Johns (Houser) in Ft. Washington, PA. He was raised in Ft. Washington where he attended Bishop McDevitt high school for 3 years and then spent his senior year in Tamaqua, PA with his grandparents. There he attended and graduated from Marian Catholic High School. Jeff went on to attend Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia, PA where he met the love of his life and best friend Lori Ann(Ulbrich) Johns. They spent many years together in Pennsylvania and were married on October 30, 1993. They worked and painted together and enjoyed many motorcycle rides and camping trips with family and friends. In 1995 Jeff and Lori relocated to Millville where they started and raised their family.
Jeff is the father of 2 sons. Over the years he worked as a sign artist and craftsman. He spent many years working for Tidewater Workshop as a Woodworker, Garden Furniture Designer & Fabricator. He was very talented and took great pride in the work he did. Jeff enjoyed working with his hands and would take on any project big or small. In his younger years, he was an avid skier, swimmer & diver. Jeff also played guitar and loved music and his Harley.
Jeff loved the outdoors, especially when he was spending time crabbing, canoeing, and fishing with his family. He also loved listening to music, watching movies with his family and friends, and working on family projects. He was a great storyteller and loved sharing his stories with his sons and their friends. You knew Jeff was telling stories when you heard laughter fill the house. Some say he missed his calling as a stand-up comedian. Jeff was always a man to lend a kind hand to anyone in need of help, the guy who would stop even to help a stranger.
In recent years Jeff endured the hardship of the loss of his family members and confronted challenges with his health, but he was determined not to be kept down. He was a "fighter 'til the end." He will be greatly missed by his wife, sons, and his dog, Kodi.
Jeff is survived by his wife Lori of 27 years, his sons Jeffrey Phillip Johns, and Joseph Matthew Johns; his nephew Carter F. Johns III, niece Jillian M. Johns and sister-in-law Donna (Roller) Johns; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josephine & Kurt Ulbrich; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna Felmey, Russell Ulbrich & Ingrid (Raider) Ulbrich, JoAnn (Ulbrich) Sipin, Michael Sipin, Anita (Ulbrich) Calabrese & Vince Calabrese, Karl Ulbrich and Alice ( McHenry) Ulbrich; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his father Carter F. Johns Sr., his mother Patricia Carroll (Houser) Johns, his brothers Carter F. Johns, Jr. and Brian P. Johns, and his brothers-in-law Kurt A. Ulbrich and Gary Felmey.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville, with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and church. Also, masks are required to be worn at all times.
The family requests memorial contributions to the American Stroke Association
, c/o American Heart Association
, 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or to The Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
