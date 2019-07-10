|
|
Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson
Vineland - Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson, 77, of Vineland, N.J., passed away early Saturday morning, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born in Philadelphia, P.A., in 1941 to the late Albert E. & Peggy Anne (Tummon) Carlson. He was raised in Dorothy, N.J., and was a longtime Vineland resident. He was the husband of Margaret, who predeceased him.
Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting the shore, and spending time with his friends, including those at Landis Square, Chestnut Diner, and Central Baptist Church of Millville, where he was a member. In his downtime, he was an avid reader. After a career with Owen-Illinois and Schott glass companies, Jeff was employed in the automotive industry later in life. Most recently, he managed AutoXpress of Vineland with his son, Kevin. He had previously been employed at Mr. Robert's in Vineland.
Jeff is survived by his sons, Ronald and Kevin; daughter in-law, Jennifer; his granddaughters, Kaylee, Jenna, and Lea; his sister, Linda E. Mink; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
His brother, Michael D. Carlson, predeceased him.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, N.J. where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Twp. N.J. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 9 N. Second St., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 10, 2019