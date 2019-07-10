Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson Obituary
Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson

Vineland - Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Carlson, 77, of Vineland, N.J., passed away early Saturday morning, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born in Philadelphia, P.A., in 1941 to the late Albert E. & Peggy Anne (Tummon) Carlson. He was raised in Dorothy, N.J., and was a longtime Vineland resident. He was the husband of Margaret, who predeceased him.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting the shore, and spending time with his friends, including those at Landis Square, Chestnut Diner, and Central Baptist Church of Millville, where he was a member. In his downtime, he was an avid reader. After a career with Owen-Illinois and Schott glass companies, Jeff was employed in the automotive industry later in life. Most recently, he managed AutoXpress of Vineland with his son, Kevin. He had previously been employed at Mr. Robert's in Vineland.

Jeff is survived by his sons, Ronald and Kevin; daughter in-law, Jennifer; his granddaughters, Kaylee, Jenna, and Lea; his sister, Linda E. Mink; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

His brother, Michael D. Carlson, predeceased him.

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, N.J. where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Twp. N.J. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 9 N. Second St., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now