Jeffrey Shawn Phillips
Vineland - Jeffrey Shawn Phillips, 45, passed suddenly on April 2, 2019. Born in Vineland he was a life resident of Cumberland County. He was a self employed crabber.
If you knew Jeff you would say he was the life of the party, he loved to laugh, play around and dance. He was always ready to make to laugh. Jeff enjoyed working on the water, landscaping and helping anyone who needed a hand.
He is survived by his daughter: Courtney Hagelgans of TN, her mother: Melissa Hagelgans; Jeff's mother: Rose (Nelson) Portscheller of MS; siblings: Shirley "Chocky" Phillips (Edwin Rodriguez), Leonard Phillips (Jenn), Lisa Phillips, Gene Phillips, Jr., Douglas "Dougie" Phillips. He is predeceased by his grandparents: Joseph "Grandpa Joe" and Irene Russo and Gener Phillips; his father: Gene Phillips, Sr.; Michael Phillips, Deborah Velez, David, Jimmy and George Phillips, and Julie Lopez.
Jeff love his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will always remember his smile and Jeff blowing them a "raspberry".
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Scarpa Cancer Center, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 6, 2019