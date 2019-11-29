|
Jenna Rose Biagi
Vineland - Jenna Rose Biagi of Vineland, NJ passed away suddenly at the age of 35. Jenna graduated from Vineland High School with the Class of 2002 and had attended St. Rose of Lima Regional School of Newfield NJ and Notre Dame Regional School of Landisville NJ. During her school years, Jenna was a competitive swimmer with the Vineland YMCA, Northwest Swim Club, and Vineland High School Girls Team. She was also an avid softball player for the Newfield and Vineland Softball Leagues. Jenna was very engaged with school activities and student leadership via the National Junior Honor Society, Yearbook Club, and was selected by her classmates to be Student President of VHS Class of 2002.
She has been employed in the banking and finance industry since 2002 and in recent years a beloved employee of the Fitzgerald Financial Group as a Client Relationship Manager.
Jenna is survived by her three beautiful children, Skylar (13), Kenzi (12), and Hunter (7) and their loving father and her committed partner, Kevin Viruet and his daughter, Amanda (25); her parents, Rose Giovinazzi of Newfield and Terry Biagi (Kathy) of Brooklyn, NY; her brother, Terry Jr "TJ" (Katrina) of Newfield, and step-siblings, Devon Rae Biagi and Colin Biagi both of Pennsylvania; surviving aunts and uncles include, Gay (Giovinazzi) Renaldo, Pamela (Giovinazzi) McNamee, Michael Giovinazzi, and Wayne Biagi (Mary); cousins, Rhonda Renaldo, Shawna McNamee, Ryan McNamee, and Jill Renaldo of Vineland and Terra (Biagi) Kousmine and Wayne Biagi Jr of Newfield. She will also be missed by William Daiuto, Angelo Viruet (Maria), Janice Colon, Tina Colondres, Dino Viruet, and Ieesha Biaz.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William Giovinazzi and Rose (Rychlicki) Giovinazzi and paternal grandparents, Renato "Skeetz" Biagi and Marie Biagi.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.GoFundMe.com, search "Jenna Biagi Family Fund" and help the family set up an educational fund for her three young children. All contributions are welcomed and appreciated. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019