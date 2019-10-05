|
|
Jennie Dalessio
Vineland - Jennie Dalessio, age 92 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Genesis, Millville Center.
Jennie was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to the late John and Rose (Mascolo) Stabile and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she worked for DeRossi and Son of Vineland for over 50 years and was an amazingly talented seamstress.
Aunt Jennie loved her family immensely and it showed, especially at her traditional Sunday dinners with homemade gnocchi and ravioli and ending with playing a good game of poker. She enjoyed going to the casinos and loved to travel to Italy to visit with her family and always had time to enjoy a whiskey sour "straight-up".
Jennie was predeceased by her loving husband David Dalessio in 1994. By her brother James Stabile, her 2 sisters, Vivian Mistretta and Mary Lanzarotto and also by her great-niece, Jessica Monaco.
Jennie is survived by her brother Salvatore Stabile and his wife Carol of Vineland. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Catherine Stabile of Fl. and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Aunt Jennie was especially close to and will be dearly missed by her nieces, Denise Monaco (Mark), Yvonne Lewis (Don), Michele Giglio (Dave) & Brian Stabile, whom she was a "second mom" to.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jennie may be made to the , www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019