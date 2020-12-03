Jennie Guzzi
Vineland - Jennie (Polisano) Guzzi, of Vineland, NJ formally of Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully. Our spunky little momma earned her angel wings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a brief illness. The strongest woman we knew fought until she was just too tired to fight any longer. She survived so many losses and illnesses in her lifetime. Even beating covid-19 earlier this year. Mrs. Guzzi was a housewife but worked for several years in the cafeteria at both Vineland High School and the Training Center of Vineland. She enjoyed cooking Italian feasts and spending time with her family, shopping, going to the casinos, dancing and listening to music. At 91 years of age you would still find her decked out in leopard print clothing, make-up and jewelry. Though it broke our hearts to lose her we are at peace knowing that she is reunited once again with her husband, Bruno Robert, eldest daughter Jo-Ann and son Robert Jr. Jennie is survived by her daughters Barbara Capizola (Peter) of Vineland, Gina Guzzi of Vineland, and Holly Burdick (Peter) of Malta, NY; sons Tom Guzzi (Diane) of Vineland and Michael Guzzi Sr. of Key West, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Jakubek (Jason) of Vineland, Dareth Roache Sr. (Hyuahda) of San Antonio, TX, Giavanna Burdick of Malta, NY; grandsons, Tommy Guzzi Jr. of Vineland, Michael Guzzi Jr. of Franklinville, and Peter Burdick Jr. of Malta, NY; sister Rose Pulizotto of Flanders, NJ and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Bruno Robert, her daughter Jo-Ann and son Robert Jr.; her parents Teresa and Enrico Polisano; sisters Mary, Ida and Ann; and her brothers, Joseph, John, Jimmy and Tony. Special thanks to her caretakers of Genesis Healthcare of Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in our mom's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions viewing, religious service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in our mom's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.