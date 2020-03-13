Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Upper Deerfield Twp - Jennifer L. Cheesman, 42. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Emergency Room of Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Born in Washington Twp. to Carl N. Metcalf and Maryann J. Camp Metcalf, she had been a resident of Upper Deerfield Twp. most of her life.

Jennifer had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse through agencies and private duty. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling adventures and arts and crafts.

She is survived by; four children, Summer Glass of WV, Tabitha Cheesman of Bridgeton, James Cheesman, Jr. of Bridgeton and Hailey Cheesman of Bridgeton; her mother and father, Maryann Metcalf and Carl N. Metcalf both of Bridgeton; three brothers, Carl N. Metcalf II of Bridgeton, Bradley Metcalf of VA and Jason Metcalf of Bridgeton and her dog, Roscoe.

A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Tuesday evening, March 17th from 6 PM to 7 PM. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
