Jennifer Lynn Bateman
Haleyville - JENNIFER LYNN BATEMAN 50, of Haleyville died Saturday at home under hospice care. Born in Millville, NJ she was the daughter of Margaret Mary Table and the late Wilbert "Webby" Bateman. She was formerly of Millville and resided in Haleyville the past 20 years.
She loved driving her mustang, always heading to the beach in Cape May. She enjoyed her job as security for Millville Board of Education working with children, enjoyed her scratch off tickets, spending time shopping with her mom, spending time with her boyfriend Mark, and stopping at the Sharp St. Wawa to see her friends.
Surviving are her mother, Margaret Mary Table, siblings, Wilbert "Webby" Bateman, Timmy Scott Bateman, Sr and Bobbi-Ann Young, Aunts, Uncles and many nieces & nephews, her boyfriend Mark V. Nichols, dear friends Wanda Martorana & Pamela Atkinson, and her dog Peppa. She was predeceased by her beloved cat "Baby".
A visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM followed by a Memorial service at 8:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019