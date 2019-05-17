Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremias Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz Obituary
Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz

Vineland - Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz, age 71 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord and surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Jerry was born in Lares, Puerto Rico to the late Felix and Catalina (Bermudez) Cruz and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was employed by Egg Harbor Yachts of Egg Harbor City, NJ. He was a member of Shalom Pentecostal Church of Vineland and enjoyed playing the guitar and praising the Lord.

Jerry was predeceased by his brother Jacob Cruz and by his grandson Jeremias Cruz III.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carmen I. (Martinez) Cruz of Vineland. His 6 children; Jeremias Cruz Jr., Ezequiel Cruz, Sonia Cruz, Javiel Cruz, Benjamin Cruz and Emily Cruz-Baggett. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Candido Luciano officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now