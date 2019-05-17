|
|
Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz
Vineland - Jeremias "Jerry" Cruz, age 71 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord and surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Jerry was born in Lares, Puerto Rico to the late Felix and Catalina (Bermudez) Cruz and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was employed by Egg Harbor Yachts of Egg Harbor City, NJ. He was a member of Shalom Pentecostal Church of Vineland and enjoyed playing the guitar and praising the Lord.
Jerry was predeceased by his brother Jacob Cruz and by his grandson Jeremias Cruz III.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carmen I. (Martinez) Cruz of Vineland. His 6 children; Jeremias Cruz Jr., Ezequiel Cruz, Sonia Cruz, Javiel Cruz, Benjamin Cruz and Emily Cruz-Baggett. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Candido Luciano officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 17, 2019