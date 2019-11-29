Services
Jerry A. Elbertson 74, of Vineland, died suddenly Monday November 25, 2019 at home. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Leon and Mildred Bennett Elbertson and the husband of the late Mae Skalaski Elbertson. Jerry lived most of his life in Millville and was a resident of Vineland the past 16 years. Jerry enjoyed Photography and crabbing.

Surviving are his daughter, Michele Foster (Gerald), brothers, Dave Elbertson, and Fred Elbertson (Jeni), sisters, Mildred Pangburn (Donald), Ellen Thompson (Rodney), Doris Jargowsky (Bill), and Maryann O'Brien, grandchildren, Jennifer, Nickolas (Julianna), and Meagan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jen, brothers, Leon, John, and Joseph Elbertson.

Funeral services will be held at the Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland on Monday December 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net or pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
