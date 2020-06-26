Jerry Joseph Gradia
Jerry Joseph Gradia

Carney's Point Twp. - Jerry Joseph Gradia departed peacefully from this life on June 26, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Covid-19. Jerry was born October 30, 1945 to the late, Angelo J. Gradia and Jerry (Drew) Gradia in Warner Robins, Georgia. The family moved to Vineland, NJ in 1946. He attended Vineland public schools and graduated from Vineland High School in 1963. Jerry spent most of his working career in the garment industry, employed by a variety of businesses, starting with the family-owned American Sportswear Company, where he worked closely with his father, uncle (Daniel Gradia), and his aunt (Evelyn Gradia).

Jerry was an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and to horse racing venues throughout the country. He was a life-long fan of all Philadelphia professional teams, especially the Eagles and Phillies. His fondest memories and experiences centered on family visits and outings, and he will always be remembered for his gentile spirit, kindness, and generosity. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law (Ken & Nina Gradia), and Ken's children and their families. Jerry will be buried in a private ceremony. A memorial gathering will be planned at a late date when friends and family can safely gather to share stories and memories of our beloved brother, cousin, and uncle. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
