Jerry Kollock
Jerry Kollock 68 departed this life on September 30, 2020 in Salisbury, MD. He was born in Vineland, NJ to the late James Kollock Sr. and Mildred (Bloomfield) Kirkland. Coming from Glassboro, he was a resident of Maryland for 18 months.
He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades where he eventually became self employed.
He was a member of United House of Prayer for All People, Vineland.
He is survived by his children, Michael Hayes, Jerald Kollock, Michele Kollock- Beulah, Michael Kollock, Elaine Hayes- Florence, Jermaine Ausby, Michelle Finlayson; siblings, James Edward Kollock, Jean Kollock Rider, Vivian Kollock Gilbert and Ted Kirkland.
Service will be 10am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St. Vineland; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandson funeralhome.com
.