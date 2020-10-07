1/
Jerry Kollock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Kollock

Jerry Kollock 68 departed this life on September 30, 2020 in Salisbury, MD. He was born in Vineland, NJ to the late James Kollock Sr. and Mildred (Bloomfield) Kirkland. Coming from Glassboro, he was a resident of Maryland for 18 months.

He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades where he eventually became self employed.

He was a member of United House of Prayer for All People, Vineland.

He is survived by his children, Michael Hayes, Jerald Kollock, Michele Kollock- Beulah, Michael Kollock, Elaine Hayes- Florence, Jermaine Ausby, Michelle Finlayson; siblings, James Edward Kollock, Jean Kollock Rider, Vivian Kollock Gilbert and Ted Kirkland.

Service will be 10am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at United House of Prayer for All People, 413 N. 4th St. Vineland; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandson funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved