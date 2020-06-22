Jerry "JD" Massie
Jerry "JD" Massie died on June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He left to be with the Lord after a short battle with heart disease.
Jerry was born in Waynesville, NC in 1948 to the late Wilburn and Macey (Chandler) Massie. The family moved to South Jersey in the 1950's. He attended Bridgeton High School. Jerry worked for Zeller's Sunoco, Finch's Landscaping, City of Millville Department of Streets and Roads and retired from the Parks department in 2013.
Jerry will best be remembered for helping others, always having a quick joke, his room brightening smile, and his many crazy antics and skits. He loved bluegrass music and spending time with family and friends in his barn. Jerry enjoyed traveling all over the east coast attending horse shows with his wife and meeting many friends during his travels. He was active in 4-H and the 4-H leaders association announcing many horse shows at the fairgrounds. JD loved working on the family farm and driving his big green John Deere tractor and all the farmers he met along the way. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his wife Dale (Nayda) of 48 years; his brother, Will Massie and his sister Linda Elbertson. He also has three nieces Heather, Amanda, and Cheyenne.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Bridgeton from 6-8pm on Friday night, June 26th with a Parastas (memorial service) at 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27th at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Millville with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Donations can be made in his honor to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville, NJ 08332. Due to current regulations associated with the covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Jerry "JD" Massie died on June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He left to be with the Lord after a short battle with heart disease.
Jerry was born in Waynesville, NC in 1948 to the late Wilburn and Macey (Chandler) Massie. The family moved to South Jersey in the 1950's. He attended Bridgeton High School. Jerry worked for Zeller's Sunoco, Finch's Landscaping, City of Millville Department of Streets and Roads and retired from the Parks department in 2013.
Jerry will best be remembered for helping others, always having a quick joke, his room brightening smile, and his many crazy antics and skits. He loved bluegrass music and spending time with family and friends in his barn. Jerry enjoyed traveling all over the east coast attending horse shows with his wife and meeting many friends during his travels. He was active in 4-H and the 4-H leaders association announcing many horse shows at the fairgrounds. JD loved working on the family farm and driving his big green John Deere tractor and all the farmers he met along the way. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his wife Dale (Nayda) of 48 years; his brother, Will Massie and his sister Linda Elbertson. He also has three nieces Heather, Amanda, and Cheyenne.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Bridgeton from 6-8pm on Friday night, June 26th with a Parastas (memorial service) at 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27th at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Millville with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Donations can be made in his honor to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville, NJ 08332. Due to current regulations associated with the covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.