Jesse H. Earl, Jr.
Millville - JESSE H. EARL, JR. 55, died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Jesse H. Earl & Sharon Earl and Barbara A. Price Roun and Terry Roun. He was formerly of Leesburg and resided in Millville the past 20 years. He retired from the NJ DOC Southern State Prison as a Senior Corrections Officer in 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing with his grandchildren, playing with his dog, and playing Poker with friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Ashley Davidson (Scott Davidson) and Sasha Earl (Rob Bruni), sisters, Judi Earl, Sandy Reiser, Stephanie Burch, April Milligan, 1 brother Edward Earl, Sr.,2 grandchildren, Scott & Emma, and numerous nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son Joshua Earl, and brother Jeff Lacy.
A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Friday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. A graveside service will follow in Leesburg Cemetery at 12:15 PM.
