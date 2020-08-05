1/
Jesse H. Earl Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse H. Earl, Jr.

Millville - JESSE H. EARL, JR. 55, died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Jesse H. Earl & Sharon Earl and Barbara A. Price Roun and Terry Roun. He was formerly of Leesburg and resided in Millville the past 20 years. He retired from the NJ DOC Southern State Prison as a Senior Corrections Officer in 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing with his grandchildren, playing with his dog, and playing Poker with friends.

Surviving are his daughters, Ashley Davidson (Scott Davidson) and Sasha Earl (Rob Bruni), sisters, Judi Earl, Sandy Reiser, Stephanie Burch, April Milligan, 1 brother Edward Earl, Sr.,2 grandchildren, Scott & Emma, and numerous nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son Joshua Earl, and brother Jeff Lacy.

A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Friday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. A graveside service will follow in Leesburg Cemetery at 12:15 PM.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved