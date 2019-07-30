Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
View Map
Resources
Jesse J. Ford Jr.


1936 - 2019
Jesse J. Ford Jr. Obituary
Jesse J. Ford, Jr.

Dorchester - Jesse J. Ford Jr. 83, of Dorchester, NJ died Friday July 26, 2019 at home. Born in Fairton, NJ he was the son of the late Jesse J. and Stella Williams Ford and the husband of Kathryn Schreib Ford. Jesse resided in Heislerville prior to residing in Dorchester the past 55 years. He worked at Millville Tool as a Machinist and retired from Durand Glass as a Mold Polisher. Jesse enjoyed hunting, gardening, camping and being with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Kathryn Ford, sister, Virginia Ford of Dorchester, Sister & Brother in law, Pat & Ron Errickson, nephew, Eric Errickson and his wife Kathy, grand-niece Alex. He was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Ford Smith.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019
