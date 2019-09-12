Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church
1655 Magnolia Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church
1655 Magnolia Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cantoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ann Cantoni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Ann Cantoni Obituary
Joan Ann Cantoni

Vineland - Joan Ann Cantoni, 77, of Vineland, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was self-employed with her own business, Joan Ann Trucking, Inc., in Vineland from 1985 to 2005. She also worked for many years at Babes Village Inn in Minotola.

She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, pool parties on Bluebell Rd., the casinos, bartending, socializing with her friends, dancing and playing cards. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Joan Ann was predeceased by her mother, Antoinette Rambone; brothers, Lawrence "Chippy" and Johnny Cantoni and her son, Anthony Giordano.

Joan Ann is survived by her daughter, Debbie Giordano and grandchildren, Stephanie, Jace and Roxy Kohlmyer; daughters, Donna Logan (Joey) and Tammy Seas. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:45am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd, Vineland. Joan Ann will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now