Joan Ann Masterson
Baconton, GA - Joan Ann Masterson, 87, of Baconton, GA, and formerly of New Jersey, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of August 9, 2019 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Burial will be private for the family only.
Born February 13, 1932, in Millville, NJ, Joan was the daughter of the late Arthur Dempsey and Alma Wood Dempsey. She was a 1951 graduate of Millville Senior High school and later went to work as a telephone operator. She was a former member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cedarville, NJ. Mrs. Masterson enjoyed crocheting, planting flowers, watching football on TV, playing cards, listening to country music, and above all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Masterson Jr.
Survivors include her two sons, Brian Masterson and his wife Sherri of Baconton, GA, and Arthur Masterson and his wife Patricia of Newark, DE; six grandchildren; future grandson-in-law; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marie Andrews and her husband Karl of Millville, NJ.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Masterson family.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 12, 2019